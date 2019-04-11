Senior Spotlight

￼Nash Lininger

By: Nash Lininger

Nash Arthur Lininger was born in Sioux City, Iowa on February 25, 2001, to Michelle and Timothy Lininger. He has one older brother, Kane Lininger, and one older Half-Sister, Amber Spire.

Although born in Iowa, he has lived his entire life across the river in South Dakota, where he enjoys being able to shoot guns whenever he wants, enjoy all the pets he wants, and do just about anything his heart desires.

Nash has participated in several activities during his high-school career including football, speech in both Large Group and Individual, and in a few play productions hosted by the school and the Akron Opera House.

His favorite movie is “John Wick”, which when compared to his hobbies is no surprise. His favorite bands include Avenged Sevenfold, Alice in Chains, Joji, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

When it comes to favorite sayings he often will say, “In the words of (insert random famous person from history) i.e. George Washington, (and follow it with a phrase that he almost positively never said) i.e. my dang phone won’t charge again.”

One of Nash’s favorite childhood memories was playing in “The Castle” in Sioux City back when it had arcade games, a jungle gym, prizes, and well…when it wasn’t a bar.

During his childhood, he always saw himself as some form of law enforcement or military, it never really mattered just as long as he could help people.

Of Nash’s most memorable moments, he enjoyed being able to carry the American Flag on military appreciation night before a high school football game. Hearing his name over the loudspeakers with the words “United States Marine Corps” behind it was one of the proudest moments of his senior year and is driving him to complete Marine Corps Basic Training over the summer.

After Basic, Nash will be attending USD in the spring and be active in the Law Honors program offered there.

One of his favorite things about high school is the sheer amount of opportunities offered here that may never be available again. This community and school have been especially gracious about giving students the chance to branch out and be involved in anything they may desire.

If he could give any advice to underclassmen, he would suggest listening. If you stop and find out what you are supposed to be doing and how to do it, you will find that tasks are much easier and you will not only be less confused, you will get things done a lot faster too.

When asked who has inspired him the most he mentioned his Father, Timothy Lininger. He continued saying, “I was always mesmerized by how much respect others had for him, and for how calm and collected he was in any stressful situation. I strive to achieve those qualities, and I hope that some of the things I’ve done and goals I’ve set for myself would make him proud of me.”

He also said, “If I could relive any moment in my life, it would be riding around with my Dad mowing the lawn as a kid. Smelling the fresh cut grass, feeling the warmth from the evening sun, and stealing drinks from my Dad’s cup of sweet tea was so much fun. It was so calming. And it was one of the simplest times of my life. I’d give anything for one more of those days.”

Nash believes that his greatest achievement is being elected Student Body President.

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework on time is, “My cats ate it.” When asked what his favorite excuse for being tardy was he said, “Me? Late? Never.” He followed it saying, “Just kidding, I was probably talking to Emma.”

Nash has few regrets about high-school and looks forward to graduating in May.