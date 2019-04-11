FFA Competes at Little International

By: Elise Knapp

On March 29, the A-W FFA members traveled to S.D. State University in Brookings, S.D., to compete in numerous competitions at Little International. “Little I”, provides a fun and competitive opportunity for students to grow skills necessary for lifelong success in agriculture. The judging results are as follows:

Dairy Cattle Team (Kendra Ericson, Riley Ericson, and Levi Hemmelrick) placed 14/46 teams.

Dairy Foods Team (Taryn Wilken, Aubie Hartman, Sam Philips, and Riley Ericson) placed 20/38 teams.

Horse team 1 (Alyssa Hughes, McKenna Henrich, and Kendra Ericson) placed 22/53 teams.

Horse team 2 (Levi Hemmelrick, Sophie Knuth, and Will VanBuskirk) placed 30/53 teams.

Livestock team 1 (Elise Knapp, Brendan Kroksh, Ali Welch, and McKenna Henrich) placed 19/122 teams.

Livestock team 2 (Molly Vondrak, Cael Moffatt, Carter Meinen, and Sam Philips) placed 32/122 teams.

Livestock team 3 (Sophie Knuth, Alyssa Hughes, and Sydney Parks) placed 39/122.

Meats Team (Kyle Welch, Carter Meinen, Brendan Kroksh, and Cael Moffatt) placed 39/55 teams.

Vet Science Team (Elise Knapp, Ali Welch, Hannah Welch, and Sydney Parks) placed 16/39 teams.

The Akron-Westfield FFA members had a successful day at competition.