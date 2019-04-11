Track teams compete at MMC





The Akron-Westfield track teams participated in the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn track meet April 1 in Marcus with five other teams.

Boys’ Team Finishes Fourth

Placing first for A-W: Leighton Blake 100 meter dash with a time of 12.04; sprint medley team of Dallas Smith, Dominic Trobaugh, Tanner Derochie, and Chris Steffen with a time of 1:44.57; shuttle hurdle relay team of Josh Armstrong, Aydin Dicks, Dominic Trobaugh, and Chris Steffen with a time of 1:09.87

Placing second: Leighton Blake in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.80; Dominic Trobaugh in the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 18.19; Levi Hemmelrick in the shot put with a throw of 38’6” and the discus with a throw of 122’8”; 4×100 relay team of Dominic Trobaugh, Dallas Smith, Josh Armstrong, and Chris Steffen with a time of 47.55.

Placing third: Dallas Smith in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.69 and in the 400 meter dash with a time of 57.42; Hunter Walkingstick in the long jump with a jump of 17’.

Placing fourth: 4×200 meter relay team of Tanner Derochie, Levi Small, Aydin Dicks, and Hunter Walkingstick with a time of 1:47.38; Hunter Walkingstick in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:11.72.

Placing fifth: distance medley relay team of Aydin Dicks, Josh Armstrong, Chris Steffen, and Derek Vanderlinden.

Team scores: KP-WC 155, Siouxland Christian 116, George-Little Rock 97, Akron-Westfield 92, MMCRU 52, Remsen St. Mary’s 34

Girls’ Team Places Second

Placing first: Shaylee Siebens in the 100 meters with a time of 13.06 and in the 200 meters with a time of 28.04; Tori Nemesio in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.72; Neveah Beyer in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:22.18; 4×100 relay team of Chloee Colt, Hailey Wilken, Tori Nemesio, Shaylee Siebens with a time of 56.26.

Placing second: Sarah Ritz in the 100 meter hurdles with a time a 19.95 McKenna Moats in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:25.32; sprint medley team with a time of 2:13.07; Jayla Berg in the shot put, and in the discus with a throw of 94-05; Shaylee Siebens in the long jump with a jump of 14-03.25.

Team scores: KP-WC 205.33, Akron-Westfield 120, MMCRU 117.33, George-Little Rock 48, Siouxland Christian 30.33, Remsen St. Mary’s 18