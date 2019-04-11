Golf teams face Hinton

The Akron-Westfield golf teams traveled to Hinton April 1 in a conference match-up. The boys lost 176-206 and the girls won 197-206. For the girls, both teams were Class 1A state qualifiers last year.
Boys
Carson James, 7th place, with a 50
Spencer Olson, 8th place with a 51
Logan Smith, 9th place with a 51
Jader Briggs, 10th place with a 54
Daytona Foley, 11th place with a 58 (non-counting)
Sam Mullinix, 12th place with a 59 (non-counting)
Medalist was Blake Beller of Hinton with a 43
Girls
Brooke Koele, 2nd with a 45
Autumn Bundy, 3rd with a 47
Alayna Mullinix, 4th with a 51
Kayla Johnson, 6th with a 54
Taryn Wilken, 10th with a 66 (non-counting)
Natalie Nielsen, 11th with a 68 (non-counting)
Medalist was Hannah Vondrak of Hinton with a 44
