Golf teams face Hinton

The Akron-Westfield golf teams traveled to Hinton April 1 in a conference match-up. The boys lost 176-206 and the girls won 197-206. For the girls, both teams were Class 1A state qualifiers last year.

Boys

Carson James, 7th place, with a 50

Spencer Olson, 8th place with a 51

Logan Smith, 9th place with a 51

Jader Briggs, 10th place with a 54

Daytona Foley, 11th place with a 58 (non-counting)

Sam Mullinix, 12th place with a 59 (non-counting)

Medalist was Blake Beller of Hinton with a 43

Girls

Brooke Koele, 2nd with a 45

Autumn Bundy, 3rd with a 47

Alayna Mullinix, 4th with a 51

Kayla Johnson, 6th with a 54

Taryn Wilken, 10th with a 66 (non-counting)

Natalie Nielsen, 11th with a 68 (non-counting)

Medalist was Hannah Vondrak of Hinton with a 44