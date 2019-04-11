Golf teams split against H-LP

Posted April 11, 2019 at 5:00 am

The Akron-Westfield golf teams split at home April 4 against Harris-Lake Park. The girls won, 198-254, and the boys lost, 166-205. For the girls, A-W’s Kayla Johnson was medalist shooting a 47. Boys Spencer Olson, 6th place, 47 Daytona Foley, 7th place, 47 Logan Smith, 9th place, 55 Jader Briggs, 10th place, 56 Carson James, 11th place, 58 (non-counting) Sam Mullinix, 12th place, 60 (non-counting) Girls Kayla Johnson, 1st place, 47 Brooke Koele, 2nd place, 49 Alayna Mullinix, 3rd place 50 Autumn Bundy, 4th place, 52 Taryn Wilken, 7th place. 63 (non counting) Natalie Nielsen, 8th place, 64 (non-counting)

