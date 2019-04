Mary Ann Reineke, formerly of Rock Island, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Hillcrest Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.