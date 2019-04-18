Ruth Miller, Age 76

Ruth Ann Lamoureux was born on March 23, 1943, to Clifford and Opal (Ferris) Lamoureux in Akron, Iowa. She was raised in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1961. Ruth was united in marriage to Jack Miller on June 20, 1962, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron, Iowa. They made their home in Akron and had two sons: Jack Jr. and Kevin. Ruth worked in retail and various jobs over the years, but she was primarily a homemaker. She stayed home and raised her two sons, and later in life, also watched her grandchildren when they were young.

Ruth’s favorite time was spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting for family and spending their time outdoors around their swimming pool. She loved to cook and was excellent at it; everything she made was a favorite. Some of her best dishes were potato salad, deviled eggs, and western potatoes. Ruth loved to decorate and had décor for every single holiday. She had a great eye for art; whether she was decorating for the holidays or creating hand sewn crafts. She made many hand sewn sequin and beaded tree skirts over the years. Ruth also enjoyed flowers, puzzles, and playing bingo.

About 10 years ago, Ruth and her family took a trip to Louisiana for a family reunion and made a special stop at Graceland on their way. Ruth loved Elvis Presley and had always wanted to go; she enjoyed his music and collected a lot of Elvis Presley memorabilia.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Jack; two sons: Jack Jr. (Sherri) Miller of Le Mars and Kevin (special friend, Christina) Miller of Akron, Iowa; three grandchildren: Makayla (Josh) Davidson of Orange City, Iowa, Lukas Miller of Le Mars, and Trittany of Le Mars; sisters: LaVonne Buum of Akron, Cleone DeBruin of Larchwood, Iowa, and Mary (John) Rollins of Akron; brother-in-law, Thomas (Sally) Miller of Akron; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Opal; siblings: Dolores (Archie) Rozzell, Arnold (Jean) Lamoureux, and Dennis (Elsie) Lamoureux; sister in law, Sue Lamoureux; brothers-in-law: Wayne Buum and Stanley ‘Butch’ DeBruin.