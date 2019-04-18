Local entities receive Akron Community Foundation grants

The Akron Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation, awarded six grants and scholarships totaling $35,607 to several location organizations and Akron-Westfield seniors.

Since the first grants were announced in 2006, more than $316,000 has been awarded to support needs and services in the community provided by Akron nonprofit organizations.

The mission of the Akron Community Foundation is to identify and fulfill community needs, impact future growth and development of Akron, promote volunteerism and enhance the quality of life in Akron.

“This year’s grants will benefit our community across all ages — from helping provide new playground equipment for children at the local daycare to companion support for Akron seniors,” said Mike Hohenstein, Akron Community Foundation Advisory Chairman.

Six Akron-Westfield seniors will be awarded $500 scholarships at the annual Awads Night.

In planting the first seeds of giving to establish the Akron Community Foundation, Florence and Fern Peterson created a vehicle for the people of Akron to give back to their community. All gifts to the Akron Community Foundation are carefully invested and the income from Akron’s endowment is used to make grants to public charities that best meet the needs in Akron.

“Gifts of any size to the Foundation are encouraged to help grow Akron’s endowment and increase the Foundation’s capacity to support current and future needs in our community,” said Hohenstein. “We also hope people will consider making memorial gifts as lasting tributes to loved ones and friends.”

The Akron Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation which provides administrative and technical assistance to further the charitable efforts of all its affiliates, including the Akron Community Foundation. Visit www.siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org/akron-community-foundation to learn more about the Akron Community Foundation.