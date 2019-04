Ann Hedlund, Akron-Westfield graduate and sophomore at Briar Cliff, was named GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Golfer of the Week last week. Hedlund carded her two lowest scores of the year and led the Chargers to a team title at the Spring Invitational hosted by the College of Saint Mary and Midland. She placed second at the tournament and was the only player to record an eagle during the tournament and had the best score on par 4’s among all 12 competitors.