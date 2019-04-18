A-W track teams compete at Kingsley

The Akron-Westfield boys and girls track teams competed at Kingsley April 8. The boys team placed fourth overall with 64 points out of eight teams. First place team was Kingsley Pierson-Woodbury Central with 147 points. The girls placed third with 85 points out of nine teams. Kingsley Pierson-Woodbury Central placed first with 179 points.

Boys

Placing first: Leighton Blake, 100 meter dash, 12.03; Levi Hemmelrick, discus, 12.05’.

Placing second: 4×100 meter relay team of Dominic Trobaugh, Dallas Smith, Josh Armstrong, and Chris Steffen, 46.63; shuttle hurdle relay team of Dominic Trobaugh, Aydin Dicks, Josh Armstrong, and Chris Steffen, 1:09.05; Chris Steffen, high jump, 5’6”.

Placing third: Dominic Trobaugh, 110 high hurdles, 17.36; Levi Hemmelrick, shot put, 40’6.25”.

Placing fourth: Leighton Blake, 200 meter dash, 24.69; 800 sprint medley relay team of Dominic Trobaugh, Chris Steffen, Tanner Derochie, and Dallas Smith, 1:45.02; Chris Steffen, high jump, 5’4”.

Placing fifth: Dallas Smith, 200 meter dash, 24.97; Jackson Newton, 3200 meter run, 11:54.48.

Placing seventh: Hunter Walkingstick, long jump, 17’6.25”.

Placing eighth: Hunter Walkingstick, 100 meter dash, 12.90; Hunter Walkingstick, 400 meter hurdles, 1:08.55.

Placing 10th: Derek Vanderlinden, 3200 meter run, 12:50.59; Tanner Derochie, long jump, 17’3.5”; Cael Moffatt, shot put, 31’8”.

Placing 15th: Brett Tentinger, shot put, 29’1.5”.

Placing 16th: Brett Tentinger, discus, 80’11”.

Placing 19th: Cael Moffatt, discus, 73’4”.

Girls

Placing first: Shaylee Siebens, 100 meter dash, 12.95; Shaylee Siebens, 200 meter dash, 27.69; 4×100 meter relay team of Chloee Colt, Hailey Wilken, Tori Nemesio, Shaylee Siebens, 55.01; Jayla Berg, discus, 96’0”

Placing second: Kailee Tucker, high jump, 4’6”

Placing third: Tori Nemesio, 100 meter hurdles, 18.65; 4×100 meter shuttle hurdle team of McKenna Moats, Neveah Beyer, Sarah Ritz and Tori Nemesio, 1:20.33; Shaylee Siebens, long jump, 13’11.5”; Jayla Berg, shot put, 32’9.25”

Placing fourth: Sarah Ritz, 100 meter hurdles, 18.84; Sarah Ritz, 400 meter hurdles, 1:22.32

Placing fifth: 800 sprint medley team of Hailey Wilken, Tori Nemesio, McKenna Moats, and Chloee Colt, 2:10.35; Hailey Wilken, long jump, 13’6”

Placing sixth: Natalie Toben, 100 meter dash, 14.86; 4×200 meter relay team of Jennifer Ritz, Emmalee Wilken, Aubie Hartman, and Emma Noll, 2:09.74

Placing eleventh: Kailey Jackson, 33.51