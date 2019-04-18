Golf teams lose to RSM

Both the Akron-Westfield boys and girls golf teams lost to Remsen St. Mary’s April 8 in Remsen. The boys lost 185-211 and the girls lost 219-222.
Boys
Spencer Olson, 3rd, 46
Logan Smith, 7th, 53
Jader Briggs, 8th, 54
Daytona Foley, 10th, 58
Carson James, 11th, 58 (non-counting)
Landyn Vossberg, 12th, 59 (non-counting)
Spencer Schorg of RSM was medalist with a 44.
Girls
Autumn Bundy, 2nd, 46
Brooke Koele, 4th, 52
Kayla Johnson, 5th, 58
Natalie Nielsen, 8th, 66
Taryn Wilken, 9th, 68 (non-counting)
Sidney Tritz of RSM was medalist with 45.