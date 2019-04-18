Golf teams lose to RSM

Both the Akron-Westfield boys and girls golf teams lost to Remsen St. Mary’s April 8 in Remsen. The boys lost 185-211 and the girls lost 219-222.

Boys

Spencer Olson, 3rd, 46

Logan Smith, 7th, 53

Jader Briggs, 8th, 54

Daytona Foley, 10th, 58

Carson James, 11th, 58 (non-counting)

Landyn Vossberg, 12th, 59 (non-counting)

Spencer Schorg of RSM was medalist with a 44.

Girls

Autumn Bundy, 2nd, 46

Brooke Koele, 4th, 52

Kayla Johnson, 5th, 58

Natalie Nielsen, 8th, 66

Taryn Wilken, 9th, 68 (non-counting)

Sidney Tritz of RSM was medalist with 45.