Golf teams split with MMCRU

The Akron-Westfield golf teams split with Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union April 9 at home. The boys lost 184-193 and the girls won 196-258. A-W’s Brooke Koele was medalist with a 43.
Boys
Spencer Olson, 3rd, 47
Landyn Vossberg, 4th, 48
Logan Smith, 5th, 49
Jader Briggs, 6th, 49
Carson James, 9th, 52 (non-counting)
Daytona Foley, 11th, 60 (non-counting)
Cade Pepper of MMCRU was medalist with 40.
Girls
Brooke Koele, 1st, 43
Autumn Bundy, 2nd, 48
Kayla Johnson, 3rd, 52
Alayna Mullinix, 4th, 53
Natalie Nielsen, 8th, 69 (non-counting)
Taryn Wilken, 10th, 74 (non-counting)