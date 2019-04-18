Golf teams split with MMCRU

The Akron-Westfield golf teams split with Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union April 9 at home. The boys lost 184-193 and the girls won 196-258. A-W’s Brooke Koele was medalist with a 43.

Boys

Spencer Olson, 3rd, 47

Landyn Vossberg, 4th, 48

Logan Smith, 5th, 49

Jader Briggs, 6th, 49

Carson James, 9th, 52 (non-counting)

Daytona Foley, 11th, 60 (non-counting)

Cade Pepper of MMCRU was medalist with 40.

Girls

Brooke Koele, 1st, 43

Autumn Bundy, 2nd, 48

Kayla Johnson, 3rd, 52

Alayna Mullinix, 4th, 53

Natalie Nielsen, 8th, 69 (non-counting)

Taryn Wilken, 10th, 74 (non-counting)