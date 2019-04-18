Community hosts fundraiser for Casey’s kitchen manager

By Julie Ann Madden

While her title may be “Kitchen Manager-Food Service Leader” at Casey’s General Store in Akron, Donna McCully’s not hiding in the kitchen.

“She does everything (in our kitchen),” said Casey’s Manager Bev Mason. “She takes pride in all areas of our kitchen from the pizza and donut areas to the sub-sandwich line. She wants it looking perfect all the time for our customers.”

“She’s a people-person — she loves to talk,” said Bobbi Fegley about heWr mother. “She has a big heart — would do anything for anyone.”

“I miss her,” Mason added.

Many may also be wondering where Donna’s been.

In February, Donna was diagnosed with Small Cell Lung Cancer that has spread to surrounding lymph nodes.

Since then, she has been undergoing cancer treatments, and this week is finishing up her third week of twice-daily radiation treatments at Sanford in Sioux Falls, S.D. Later this month Donna will begin her third round of chemotherapy.

The Akron community is rallying behind Donna by hosting a Lunch & Silent Auction fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, April 28 at the Akron-Westfield Community School.

The Lunch menu is taverns, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, chips, bars & lemonade. A suggested donation is $7 for adults and $5 for kids under age 12.

Silent Auction items include four bags of Hoegemeyer Seeds seed corn, a Scott Toben chainsaw carving, home decor, gift certificates and baskets donated by businesses and individuals.

Anyone interested in donating auction items may contact Sue Bergman at 712-551-7568.

Donna, a Cambridge, Neb., native, and her husband, Don, moved to Akron in the mid-2000s to be near their children and grandchildren. They have three children: Bobbi and her husband, Rich Fegley of Akron; Jeromy and his wife, Mandy McCully of Akron; and Heather McCully of Hawarden.

They have five grandchildren: Isabelle and Alivia Fegley, Makayla and Ashton McCully, all of Akron; and grand-angel, Kamron.

Donna has been employed at Casey’s since May 2016.

“She’s a worker,” said Mason. “A go-getter.”

Although Donna loves cooking, her greatest love is spending time with family.

Donna also serves on the Akron Care Center Auxiliary Board.

Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation to help offset ongoing medical expenses may do so at Peoples Bank in Akron.