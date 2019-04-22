June D. Mueller, Age 83

June D. Mueller passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in North Liberty, Iowa.

A prayer service will begin Saturday, April 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will then be held Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine, Minn.

Burial will follow the luncheon on April 27 in Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the June D. Mueller Memorial Fund. Arrangements are being handled by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City and Kolden Funeral Service in Belle Plaine.

June D, Mueller was born June 19, 1935 to Otto and Emma (Gesell) Dittmar. She grew up in Young America, Minn. and graduated from Central High School in 1952. June attended the University of Minnesota at Mankato, Minn. where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

On July 21, 1957, she married Marvin Paul Mueller of Belle Plaine, Minn.

June enjoyed teaching K-12, Special Education and especially third grade. She taught in Belle Plaine, St. Louis Park in Minnesota, and Dubuque, Tama, Coon Rapids, Anamosa and Akron in Iowa. In her free time, June enjoyed reading, watching softball and other high school sporting events, playing games with her grandsons and preserving the bounty of Marvin’s gardens.

June will be missed by her husband Marvin; children Catherine Mueller, Mark (Sandy) Mueller and Paul (Amy) Mueller; grandchildren, Parker Mueller, Lucas Mueller and Jackson Mueller; brothers, Wilbur Dittmar, Martin Dittmar; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

June was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Christine (Ralph) Doherty and brother, Milton (Ruth) Dittmar.