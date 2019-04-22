Mary Ann Reineke, Age 66

Mary Ann Reineke formerly of Rock Island, Ill., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa.

A Funeral Service was held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Mary Ann Reineke was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Lester and Mildred (Kroll) Reineke. She received a license in cosmetology and was a licensed registered nurse. She had a long nursing career assisting geriatric patients. She first worked at Generations Nursing Facility, secondly at Trinity Medical Center and then at Friendship Manor, all in Rock Island, Ill. She lastly worked at Vera French Community Metal Health in Davenport, Iowa. Mary enjoyed her nursing career and loved helping people.

Mary Ann is survived by her siblings: Loyd (Sharon) Reineke of Cherokee, Iowa, Patricia Huebner of Akron, Steven Reineke of Archer, Iowa, and Junior (Jean) Reineke of Boone, Iowa; grandson, Marcus Scott of Rock Island, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Wendell Reineke and Oliver Reineke; and long time special friend, Eddie B. Scott.