Easter Hoppenings

On Saturday, the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Easter activities, which included a traditional Easter Egg Hunt and a Easter Basket Hop down Akron’s business trail. About 300 children participated in the hunt and about 200 filled their basket bags with goodies, played games, visited with Lola the goat, saw chicks and Sandy, the News Hound, and took a selfie photo with the Easter Bunny. The hunt included about 60 “golden eggs” filled with about $600 worth of Chamber Bucks and items donated by Chamber businesses. Plus, the Chamber contributed the grand prize of a bicycle. A great time was had by all. Special thanks to the Akron-Westfield FFA members who filled the eggs with candy and golden egg coupons and then set up and ran the Hunt. These “Under Five” children found eggs at the Hunt.