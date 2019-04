Lois (Schneider) Berner will be celebrating her 91st birthday on May 10.

Lois is a 1946 graduate of Akron High School and former Akron resident, currently residing in Sioux City, Iowa. She is the mother of two married children and has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Birthday greetings can be sent to Lois at Heritage Northern Hills Retirement Village, Apartment number 120, 4002 Tenton Trace, Sioux City, IA 51104.