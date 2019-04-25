Senior Spotlight

￼Jacob Foley

By: Logan McMillan

Jacob Foley, son of Barb and David Foley, was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on March 26, 2000.Jacob is the youngest child of the family. He has two other siblings Kristen and Ryan. Kristen is the oldest and Ryan is the second oldest.

Jacob’s favorite school activities are shop classes and FFA; he has been involved in both since freshman year.

Jacob does not have a favorite sport; he was really never big into sports.

His childhood consisted on working with his dad on the farm.

The person that inspired Jake the most is his dad, as he has taught Jake the love for farming.

Jake’s favorite pastimes are hunting, fishing, ice fishing and hanging out in the loft.

The nicknames his buddies call him are ‘Hakeem’ and ‘Folster’. No one else calls him these nicknames except his buddies, everyone else calls him ‘Jake’.

Some of his favorite movies are “Convoy” and “Tommy Boy.” Some of his favorite musicians are Joe Diffie, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams Jr., Hank Williams Sr., and Willie Nelson.

One of his favorite childhood memories is shooting his first deer.

Some of Jake’s favorite sayings are “mint’’ and “get in the pickup”.

When Jake was younger he always wanted to be a cowboy.

Jake is currently employed at Froggy Bottoms and Orange City Vet Clinic.

His goals after high school are to keep raising swine and take over the Foley Ranch.

Jake’s favorite thing about high school is seeing all of his buddies.

His advice to underclassmen is to get as many credits as possible.

If Jake could relive any moment in his life, it would be when he got his first pickup.

One of Jacob’s greatest achievements in school is getting good grades.

Jake’s favorite excuse for not turning in his homework is “I forgot my stuff in my locker last night.” His favorite reason for being tardy is “I had a business call’’.

Jake’s biggest regret about high school is not taking the required classes earlier.

Jake’s favorite classes are his Ag classes and that is because they have to do with his future career.