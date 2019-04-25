MS Track Races At Dakota Valley

By: Hailey Wait

On Tuesday, April 9, the Akron-Westfield middle school track teams traveled to Dakota Valley to compete with multiple schools from South Dakota and Iowa.

Here are the results for the A-W eighth grade boys:

The 4x100M Relay came in second place for eight points.

Jacob Myers received first place in the 110M Hurdles (18.5), giving him 10 points, and Lucas Taylor came in 13th place (24.4).

Lucas Taylor also participated in the 800 Meter Run (3:38.5h).

In the long jump, Michael Varns placed fifth (16-01.50) and received 2 points.

Johnny Watkins participated in both the Shot Put, for which he earned ninth place, (29-07.00) and Discus Throw, where he received fourteenth place (67-11).

Sawyer Drent placed seventh in the 100M Dash (13.2). Andrew Horn placed 20th (14.6).

Jacob Weiss received 16th place in the 200 meter dash (35.2).

Lane Kenny earned third place for six points in the 400M Dash (1:01.4).

Here are the results for the A-W seventh grade boys:

Carter Wilken got one point in the High Jump (J4-04.00).

Raiden Ericson participated in the Long Jump (13-08.00).

Raiden Ericson also participated in the 100M Dash where he came in sixth place for one point (14.7).

Arik Allard participated in the Long Jump (12-06.00) and the 200 Meter Dash (30.0).

Ian Blowe earned first place in both Shot Put (36.06.00) and Discus Throw (95-11) for a total of 20 points.

Kaden Joy also participated in Shot Put (27-11.00), where he received third place for a total of six points, and Discus Throw (58-06).

Kasey Nielson participated in Shot Put (20-10.00) and Discus Thrown (53-04).

Conner Wendel ran the 100M dash (15.7) and the 200M Dash (33.8).

Ben Philips ran the 100M Dash (15.9) and the 200M Dash (34.0).

Brody Pearson participated in both the 100M Dash (16.3) and the

400M (1:29.4).

Michael Brown ran the 800M (3:02.9) and the 1600M (6:34.0).

Ashton McCully participated in the 800M (3:04.4).

Jack Schoenfelder did the 800M (3:19.9) and the 110M hurdles (24.5).

Tyler Wetrosky participated in the 110M Hurdles (23.1).

The seventh grade team also had 4x100M and 4x200M teams. The 4x100M team placed fourth for four points.

Here are the results for the A-W eighth grade girls:

In the 100M Dash: Ciara Barron received third place for six points (14.3), Alyssa Nemesio placed sixth for one point (14.9), Kirsten Stabe placed fifteenth (15.6), and Katie Johnson placed seventeenth (15.9).

In the 200M Dash: Barron placed second for eight points (29.5), Lauryn Saathoff placed fifth for two points (30.3), Savannah Bursell placed ninth (32.3), and Ellie Martinsen placed seventeenth (34.5).

Annie Newton placed eleventh (1:28.0) in the 400M Dash.

In the 100M Hurdles: Kirsten Stabe placed fourth for four points, Sophie Martinac received eighth place (22.1), Saathoff placed ninth (22.2), and Natalie Olson got tenth place (22.7).

The eighth grade 4x100M Relay teams placed first for ten points (58.6) and ninth (1:05.1).

The eighth grade 4x200M Relay teams earned both third for six points (2:06.4) and eighth (2:15.0).

Here are the results for the A-W seventh grade girls:

In the 200M Dash: Annie Newton placed seventh (32.7), and Audrey Miller placed eighth (32.7). Julie Britton received 24th (36.6).

In the 400M Dash: Emma Rolfes earned fifth placed, for which she earned two points, (1:17.2), Audrey Miller got eleventh place (1:21.2), and Peyton Nicholson received fifteenth place (1:30.2).

In the 800M Race: Emma Rolfes earned fifth place, and she earned an additional two points for this placement, (2:59.4), Josalyn Bruget placed twenty-sixth (3:48.1), and Shaylee Ruble got thirty-fourth (4:00.5).

Julia Britton placed seventh (21.3) in the 100M Hurdles.

The A-W 4x100M Relay earned seventh place.

Annie Newton received sixth place, for one point, in the High Jump.

Mallory McGill got seventeenth place (10-01.00) in the Long Jump.

In the Shot Put: Marleigh Robinson received two points for earning fifth place (23-11.00), Otteunna Schumate placed thirteenth (20-09.00), and Megan Tentinger got nineteenth place (17-10.00).

In the Discus Throw: Emma Milbrodt earned ninth place (49-07), and Josie Smith placed eleventh (46-01)