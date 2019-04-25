Question Of The Week

By: Nash Lininger

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “If you were President of the United States, what would be the first thing you would try to change in America?”

Several responses were recorded, and most of them simplified the problem down to the agenda needing to be solved.

Freshman Landon Schuknecht suggested, “We give aid to hungry kids across the world.”

Dominic Trobaugh suggested that we get better food in the schools and attempt to increase portion size.

Jersey Wendel said she “Would attempt to fix any of the troubles or problems in the foster care system.”

Mrs. Jade Calvillo suggested that they stop taking cuts out of the national education budget.

But others went into a little more specific detail with their first Presidential suggestions.

Caleb Bernard, a junior, said, “Take better care of our veterans by providing money, housing, food, and clothing if needed.”

Mrs. Crystal Coon responded, “I would have term limits for Congress and the House.”

My personal favorite response for “first presidential act” comes from sophomore Jader Briggs. He said, “The McRib would have to be available year round.”