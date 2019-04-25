Girls track competes in two meets

Sheldon – April 15

The Akron-Westfield girls track team participated in the Sheldon Lady Orab Invitational April 15 in Sheldon. Overall the team placed fourth out of six teams in Class C with 83 points. Central Lyon won Class C with 156 points. West Lyon won Class B with 187 points and Sioux Center won Class A with 124 points.

Placing First: Shaylee Siebens, 100 meter dash, 12.90; Shaylee Siebens, 200 meter dash, 27.74; Hailey Wilken, long jump, 14-02.00

Placing Second: 4×100 meter relay team of Chloee Colt, Tori Nemesio, Hailey Wilken, Shaylee Siebens, 55.42; Jayla Berg, shot put, 33-07.50

Placing Third: Chloee Colt, 400 meter dash, 1:09.31; Jayla Berg, discus throw, 95-09

Placing Fourth: Tori Nemesio, 100 meter hurdles, 18.52; McKenna Moats, 400 meter hurdles, 1:21.03; 800 sprint medley team of Hailey Wilken, McKenna Moats, Tori Nemesio, Chloee Colt, 2:08.83; 4×100 meter shuttle hurdle team of Neveah Beyer, Tori Nemesio, Sarah Ritz, McKenna Moats, 1:22.61; Kailee Tucker, high jump, 4-04.00

Placing Fifth:4×200 meter relay team of Emma Noll, Jennifer Ritz, Kailey Jackson, Emmalee Wilken, 2:14.69

Placing Sixth: Natalie Toben, 100 meter dash, 14.69; Kailey Jackson, long jump, 11-05.00

Placing Eighth: Jennifer Ritz, 400 meter dash, 1:16.87; Sarah Ritz, 100 meter hurdles, 19.65

Placing Tenth: Hailey Jackson, 200 meter dash, 32.95

Hinton – April 16

The Akron-Westfield girls track team participated in the 29th Annual Hinton Blackhawks Girls Invite April 16 in Hinton. Overall the team finished in third out of teams with 122 points. Hinton won the event with 162 points and Gehlen Catholic was second with 161 points.

Placing First: Shaylee Siebens, 100 meter dash, 12.82; Shaylee Siebens, 200 meter dash, 27.64; 800 sprint medley team of Hailey Wilken, McKenna Moats, Tori Nemesio, Chloee Colt, 2:11.19; Kailee Tucker, high jump, 4-08.00; Shaylee Siebens, long jump, 14-11.50

Placing Second: Chloee Colt, 400 meter dash, 70.47; Tori Nemesio, 100 meter hurdles, 18.47; 4×100 meter relay team of Chloee Colt, Tori Nemesio, Hailey Wilken, Shaylee Siebens, 55.87; Jayla Berg, shot put, 34-10.50

Placing Third: 4×400 meter relay team of McKenna Moats, Kailee Tucker, Jennifer Ritz, Chloee Colt, 5:12.48; 4×100 meter shuttle hurdle team of Sarah Ritz, Neveah Beyer, McKenna Moats, Tori Nemesio, 1:25.46; Hailey Wilken, long jump, 12-10.00

Placing Fourth: Natalie Toben, 100 meter dash, 14.60; McKenna Moats, 400 meter hurdles, 1:25.79; 4×200 meter relay team of Emma Noll, Jennifer Ritz, Emmalee Wilken, Kailey Jackson, 2:18.50

Placing Sixth: Jennifer Ritz, 400 meter dash, 77.19; Neveah Beyer, 100 meter hurdles, 21.02

Placing Seventh: Hailey Jackson, 200 meter dash, 33.03