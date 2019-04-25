Boys tracksters travel to Onawa

The Akron-Westfield boys track team traveled to Onawa to participate in the West Monona Spartan Relays April 16. Overall the team finished sixth out of 11 teams with 55.25 points. West Monona won the event with 114.25 points.

Placing First: 4×110 meter shuttle hurdle relay team of Dominic Trobaugh, Josh Armstrong, Leighton Blake, Aydin Dicks, 1:05.41

Placing Second: 4×100 meter relay team of Chris Steffen, Dominic Trobaugh, Josh Armstrong, Leighton Blake, 45.34; 800 sprint medley team of Dominic Trobaugh, Leighton Blake, Chris Steffen, Dallas Smith, 1:41.31

Placing Third: Jackson Newton, 3200 meter run, 11:48.85; Josh Armstrong, 110 meter hurdles, 16.71; 4×200 meter relay team of Tanner Derochie, Aydin Dicks, Hunter Walkingstick, Dallas Smith, 1:41.62; Chris Steffen, high jump, 5-04.00

Placing Fourth: Dallas Smith, 200 meter relay, 24.24; Dominic Trobaugh, 110 meter hurdles, 17.43

Placing Eighth: Hunter Walkingstick, long jump, 17-00.50

Placing Ninth: Tanner Derochie, 200 meter dash, 24.17

Placing Eleventh: Mason Ruhland, 400 meter dash, 1:02.96

Placing Twelfth: Derek Vanderlinden, 1600 meter run, 5:39.28; Tanner Derochie, long jump, 15-07.00

Placing Thirteenth: Jackson Newton, 1600 meter run, 5:39.56

Placing Seventeenth: Brett Tentinger, shot put, 29-11.25; Brett Tentinger, discus throw, 73-10