Central Valley Ag, Henderson Co-op announce merger

(Henderson NE & York NE) Henderson Co-op membership votes to approve unification with Central Valley Ag (CVA). Conducted by a mail-in ballot, the owners of Henderson Co-op approved the merger with CVA by a majority vote of 91.3%.

“We are pleased that Henderson Co-op members have voted to unify the two cooperatives. Both Boards feel strongly that this unification will bring additional value to our members,” said Dave Beckman, CVA Board Chairman. “Central Valley Ag has a proud history on which the foundation has been laid for building a promising future of service to its members in agriculture.”

“The focus of the cooperative has always been serving our farmer patrons and the greater area with service that allows them to be profitable and successful,” said Grant Schmidt, Henderson Co-op Board Chairman. “The merger with CVA allows us to continue providing that commitment into the future.”

Henderson Co-op will officially join CVA July 1, 2019.

Henderson Co-op

Henderson Co-op has two locations in Henderson, Neb. providing a full line of agricultural products that include fertilizers, chemicals, seed, fuels, tires, automobile service, on farm tire service, and lubricants. You can find more information about Henderson Co-op by visiting www.henderson-coop.com.

Central Valley Ag

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, Neb. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.

The Coop in Akron is part of the CVA group.