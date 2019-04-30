Ruth Dunham, Age 97

Ruth Dunham, 97, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Akron, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A Funeral Service was held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Akron with Pastor Larry Nilson officiating. Burial was held at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Ruth Amy Carpenter was born on December 19, 1921 in Union County, S.D., to Charles and Bertha (Beach) Carpenter. She attended country school in Union County and was baptized and confirmed at First Baptist Church in Elk Point/Akron. Ruth was united in marriage to Donald A. Dunham Sr. on October 28, 1939, in Le Mars, Iowa. Ruth was a homemaker and they made their home in Union County, South Dakota. Ruth did also work at Otis Radio in Hawarden, Iowa, and the Sun Motel in Elk Point, S.D. After Donald retired in 1992, they moved to Sioux Falls, S.D. Donald passed away on April 24, 2000. Ruth moved to Bethany Lutheran Home in Sioux Falls the summer of 2013.

Ruth enjoyed quilting and visiting with family and friends. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Elk Point and Akron.

Ruth is survived by her children: Carolyn (Lenard) Dorr of Eugene, Ore., Calvin Sr. (Jean Nordquist) Dunham of Beresford, S.D., Judy Miller of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Archie (Julie) Dunham of Spencer, Iowa; sister, Evelyn Hanson of Elk Point, S.D.; sister-in-law, Neoma Dunham of Alcester, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Karen Dunham of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Christine Dunham of California; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Donald A. Dunham Jr; grandson in infancy, David Rosenbaum; two grandsons: Jeffery Mammen and Timothy Rosenbaum; half brother, Leo Hambright; half sister, Ada Hahn; brother-in-law, Thomas Hanson; sons-in-law: Theodore St. Hilaire and Ralph Miller; and daughter-in-law, Grace D. Dunham.