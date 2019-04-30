Phyllis E. Frisk, Age 94

Phyllis E. Frisk of Akron, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Inurnment of her ashes will be in Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday, May 4 at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron and/or the Akron Care Center.