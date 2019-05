The Akron Ministerial Association is sponsoring a concert by the Blackwood Quartet Sunday, May 5, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is invited. The Blackwood Quartet of Knoxville, TN, is an American southern gospel group in the Christian music industry. The group tours regularly and brings the word of Christ through song. The quartet has had the privilege of performing with Willie Nelson and many other great artists.