MS Boys Win Westwood Meet

The middle school track teams traveled to Sloan on Thursday, April 25, to compete against multiple schools at Westwood’s track.

Here are the results of the girls’ teams:

In the 100M dash Kirsten Stabe finished 5th with a time of 14.58 seconds, and Ciara Barron finished 3rd with a time of 13.75.

In the 200M dash Ellie Martinsen and Natalie Olson participated with times of 34.28 and 32.20 seconds respectively.

Lauryn Saathoff and Peyton Nicholson both ran in the girls 400M dash with close times of 1.26.52 and 1.27.78.

Kirsten Stabe ran in the 100M hurdles and finished 4th with a time of 19.85.

4x100M relay team (consisting of Sarah Toben, Katie Johnson, Alyssa Nemesio, and Ciara Barron) placed 3rd with a time of 58.26.

4x200M relay team, made of the same members, finished 1st with a time of 2.04.64.

4x400M relay team (BrookeLynne Blakeslee, Mandolin Young, Alyse Gustavson, and Caylee Peterson) finished their race with a time of 6.28.52.

800M sprint medley team (Annie Newton, Katie Johnson, Savannah Bursell, and Sarah Toben) finished 5th with a time of 2.18.77.

The distance medley team of Ellie Martinsen, Savannah Bursell, Audrey Miller, and Emma Rolfes, and finished with a time of 5.35.32.

4x100M shuttle hurdle team (Julia Britton, Sophie Martinac, Lauryn Saathoff, and Kirsten Stabe) finished 3rd with a time of 1.23.89.

Participating in field events were Kirsten Stabe, Mallory McGill, and Shaylee Ruble in Long Jump; Marleigh Robinson, Josie Smith, and Megan Tentinger in Shot Put; and Emma Milbrodt, Josie Smith, and Caylee Peterson in Discus.

Here are the results of the boys’ teams:

The A-W boys track team won the meet, placing highly in several events.

The 100M dash was run by Jacob Myers and Lane Kenny and they placed 2nd with a time of 12.16 and 4th with a time of 12.34 respectively.

Arik Allard and Michael Varns both ran in the Boys 200M dash.

Lane Kenny and Brody Pearson both ran in the Boys 400M dash with times of 1.01.09 and 1.23.70.

In the boys 800M, Sawyer Drent finished with a time of 2.40.59 and Lucas Taylor finished with a time of 3.20.45.

Michael Brown competed in the boys 1600 with a time of 6.48.08.

Jacob Myers won the boys 100M hurdle with a time of 16 seconds flat.

Tyler Wetrosky finished the boys 200M hurdles with a time of 37.48,.

The 4x100M relay team (Jacob Myers, Michael Varns, Sawyer Drent, Lane Kenny) finished 1st with a time of 52.22 seconds.

The 4x200M team (Arik Allard, Andrew Horn, Carter Wilken, Ian Blowe) finished with a time of 2.05.22.

The 4x400M team (Kaden Joy, Ben Phillips, Brody Pearson, Kasey Nielsen) finished with a time of 5.50.53.

The 4x800M relay team (Michael Brown, Ashton McCully, Connor Wendel, Ben Phillips) finished with a time of 12.24.81.

The 800M sprint medley team (Jacob Myers, Michael Varns, Sawyer Drent, Lane Kenny) finished 2nd with a time of 1.54.76.

The Distance Medley team (Ian Blowe, Arik Allard, Michael Brown, Ashton McCully) finished with a time of 5.18.95.

The 4x100M shuttle hurdle team (Arik Allard, Jack Schoenfelder, Lucas Taylor, Jack Terpstra) finished with a time of 1.28.82.

Competing in long jump was Carter Wilken, Michael Varns, and Jacob Weiss.

Placing first in shot put and discus throw was Ian Blowe with a throw of 40-02.00 in shot and 108-03.50 in discus. Also throwing shot and discus were Johnny Watkins and Kaden Joy.