Question Of The Week

By: Hailey Wait

Students and staff of A-W were recently asked, “What is the best way to spend a rainy day?”

Carter Anderson cleans his room on rainy days.

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau spends her time baking for many reasons: “the smells, the time with family, and the yummy goodies.”

Sophomore Quentin Easton said he spends his rainy days is by playing Fortnite.

Nash Lininger, a senior, says, “the best way is to put on some old movies, eat snacks, and then, when it gets done raining, go outside and enjoy the smells.” His favorite part is the smells.

Brendan Kroksh, senior at Akron-Westfield, dedicates his rainy days to “working in the show barn and polishing up my hogs.”

Freshman Matthew Nielson and senior Shaylee Siebens both said they spend their rainy days sleeping.

Mr. Kim Meerdink, former teacher and current substitute, spends rainy days, “talking about protons, neutrons, and electrons. Maybe even balancing a chemical equation or two!”