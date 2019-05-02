MS Track Races At Canton

By: Lilly Stabe

On Monday, April 15, the Akron-Westfield middle school track teams traveled to Canton, South Dakota, to compete against multiple schools.

Here are the results of the boys’ teams:

For 7th grade, Jack Schoenfelder placed 5th in the 100m hurdles and earned two points. Ian Blowe placed 5th in the 100m dash and earned two points. The 4×200 team placed 5th and earned two points for A-W. The 4×100 team placed 1st (55.84) and earned a total of 10 points. In the 200m, Arik Allard placed 4th and earned 4 points for the team. Carter Wilken placed 6th in high jump with the height of 4’4 and placed 2nd in long jump with a distance of 15’5.

For 8th grade, Jacob Myers placed 1st in the 100m hurdles (18.66), earning 10 points for A-W. Lane Kenny placed 3rd in the 100m dash and earned a total of 6 points. The 4×100 team placed 1st (50.87), earning a total of 10 points. Lane Kenny placed 2nd in the 400m, as well as in the 200m. For long jump, Michael Varns placed 2nd (16’11.5), earning 8 points for A-W.

Here are the results of the girls’ teams:

For 7th grade, Julia Britton placed 6th in the 100m hurdles and earned 1 point. In the 100m dash, Annie Newton placed 3rd, earning 6 points. The 4×200 team placed 6th, earning 1 point. The 4×100 team placed 4th place, earning 4 points. Annie Newton placed 5th in the 200 meter, earning 2 points.

For 8th grade, Ciara Barron placed 2nd in the 100m dash (14.05), earning 8 points for A-W. The 4×200 team placed 3rd, earning 6 points. The 4×100 team placed 1st (57.89), earning a total of 10 points. Lauryn Saathoff placed 5th in the 400m, earning 2 points. Ciara Barron placed 2nd in the 200m (29.51) and Natalie Olson placed 3rd (32.34), earning 16 points. The 4×400 team placed 4th.