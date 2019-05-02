FFA Students Enjoy Iowa Leadership Conference

By: Elise Knapp

The 91st Iowa FFA Leadership Conference took place in Ames, Iowa, April 14-16. Over 6,000 FFA members and guests got to enjoy all of the perks State Convention has to offer.

Matt Stutzman, a keynote speaker, spoke about the challenges he faced due to being born without arms. He spoke about his remarkable story and participating on the U.S. Paralympic Archery Team.

State Officers gave retiring addresses, including A-W FFA member, Lakin Mullinix, who spoke about the “Power to Choose”. These speeches gave FFA members inspiration to become better members and people in general. The A-W FFA members also competed and participated in numerous activities at state. They also received multiple awards. The results are as follows:

Conducts of Meetings- Aubie Hartman, Taryn Wilken, Sydney Parks, Ali Welch, Cael Moffatt, Sam Philips, and Sophie Knuth; alternate Riley Ericson (silver; out of the top twelve in the state).

Greenhand Test- Sam Philips (gold); Sydney Parks (silver).

Chapter Board- Isabelle Fegley (silver).

Ambassador Award- (silver).

Poultry Judging- Molly Vondrak, Ali Welch, Carter Meinen and Mckenna Henrich (bronze).

Choir- Sophie Knuth, Presley Marnach, Elise Knapp and Aubie Hartman.

Band- Madelynn Munsen.

WHO Award- Mckenna Henrich (publicity).

Golden Owl Award- Mr. Kroksh (top seven in the state).

Retiring Iowa FFA Secretary- Lakin Mullinix.

Massing of flags- Aaron Hartman.

Courtesy Corps- Mckenna Henrich and Aaron Hartman.

Auditing Committee- Levi Hemmelrick.

P.O.A Committee- Alyson Ten Napel.

Delegates- Levi Hemmelrick and Alyson Ten Napel.