Golf teams defeat Gehlen

The Akron-Westfield boys and girls golf teams each defeated Gehlen at home April 22. The boys won, 186-193 and the girls won, 205-214. For the girls, medalist was A-W’s Autumn Bundy who shot a 47. Medalist for the boys was Gehlen’s Isaia Lammers who shot a 40.

Boys

Logan Smith, 2nd, 46

Jader Briggs, 3rd, 46

Spencer Olson, 4th, 47

Daytona Foley, 5th, 47

Carson James, 7th, 49 (non-counting)

Landyn Vossberg, 9th, 51 (non-counting)

Boys are presently eighth in the conference with a record of 1-4 and an average of 201.7. Harris-Lake Park is first with a record of 7-0 and an average of 164.7. Highest individual for A-W is Spencer Olson in 31st with 39.5 points.

Girls

Autumn Bundy, 1st, 47

Kayla Johnson, 2nd, 49

Brooke Koele, 4th, 51

Alayna Mullinix, 7th, 57

Natalie Nielsen, 9th, 59 (non-counting)

Taryn Wilken, 10th, 60 (non-counting)

Girls are presently second in the conference with a record of 4-1 and an average of 205.2. Unity Christian is first with a record of 5-0 and an average of 191.4. Highest individual for A-W is Autumn Bundy at 21st with 42 points.