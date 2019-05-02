A-W golfers lose to UC

The Akron-Westfield golf teams both lost to Unity Christian in a conference match April 26 at home. The boys lost 173-192, and the girls lost 188-195. Medalists for the day were both from Unity Christian: Kolin Kroeze with a 39 and Laura Beltman with a 43.
Boys
Jader Briggs, 3rd, 44
Landyn Vossberg, 6th, 48
Spencer Olson, 7th, 50
Daytona Foley, 8th, 50
Carson James, 10th, 51 (non-counting)
Logan Smith, 11th, 52 (non-counting)
Girls
Brooke Koele, 3rd, 46
Alayna Mullinix, 4th, 47
Autumn Bundy, 6th, 50
Kayla Johnson, 9th, 52
Natalie Nielsen, 10th, 54 (non-counting)
Taryn Wilken, 12th, 55 (non-counting)
You must be logged in to post a comment.