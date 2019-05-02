A-W golfers lose to UC

The Akron-Westfield golf teams both lost to Unity Christian in a conference match April 26 at home. The boys lost 173-192, and the girls lost 188-195. Medalists for the day were both from Unity Christian: Kolin Kroeze with a 39 and Laura Beltman with a 43.

Boys

Jader Briggs, 3rd, 44

Landyn Vossberg, 6th, 48

Spencer Olson, 7th, 50

Daytona Foley, 8th, 50

Carson James, 10th, 51 (non-counting)

Logan Smith, 11th, 52 (non-counting)

Girls

Brooke Koele, 3rd, 46

Alayna Mullinix, 4th, 47

Autumn Bundy, 6th, 50

Kayla Johnson, 9th, 52

Natalie Nielsen, 10th, 54 (non-counting)

Taryn Wilken, 12th, 55 (non-counting)