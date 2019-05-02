Boys track places sixth

The Akron-Westfield boys track team competed in the 29th annual Hinton Blackhawks Boys Relays April 18 in Hinton. The team placed sixth overall with 46.5 points out of eight teams. Hinton was first with 172 points.

Placing first: Josh Armstrong, 110 meter hurdles, 16.21; Cael Moffatt, freshman shot put, 29-11.00

Placing second: 4×100 meter shuttle team of Josh Armstrong, Aydin Dicks, Chris Steffen, Leighton Blake, 70.03

Placing third: 4×100 meter relay team of Chris Steffen, Josh Armstrong, Leighton Blake, Dominic Trobaugh, 47.31

Placing fourth: Leighton Blake, 110 meter hurdles, 17.08; 4×200 meter relay team of Hunter Walkingstick, Tanner Derochie, Dallas Smith, Aydin Dicks, 1:42.05; Levi Hemmelrick, shot put, 42-00.75; Levi Hemmelrick, discus, 116-00; Derek Vanderlinden, freshman shot put, 27-07.00

Placing fifth: Hunter Walkingstick, long jump, 16-10.50; 4×100 meter relay throwers team of Levi Hemmelrick, Brett Tentinger, Cael Moffatt, Derek Vanderlinden, 60.83

Placing sixth: Mason Ruhland, 400 meter dash, 62.64; Jackson Newton, 3200 meter run, 12:07.09; 800 sprint medley team of Tanner Derochie, Hunter Walkingstick, Chris Steffen, Dallas Smith, 1:46.55; Chris Steffen, high jump, 15-04.00

Placing seventh: Tanner Derochie, 200 meter dash, 25.12; Jackson Newton, 1600 meter run, 5:35.35

Placing eighth: Tanner Derochie, 100 meter dash, 12.38;

Placing ninth: Derek Vanderlinden, 1600 meter run, 5:58.96

Placing tenth: Hunter Walkingstick, 100 meter dash, 12.81; Mason Ruhland, 200 meter dash, 27.06; Levi Small, long jump, 15-07.50

Placing twelfth: Cael Moffatt, discus, 80-09

Placing thirteenth: Brett Tentinger, shot put, 30-04.25