Seven achieve state finals

As of press time Monday, Akron-Westfield had several National History Day projects make the state finals,v but it was still unknown which of Iowa’s projects advanced to the National Finals.

Akron-Westfield’s state finalists were:

• Performance: Ellis Island: Sophia Martinac, Ellie Martinsen, Allison Nixa, Lauryn Saathoff and Jack Schoenfelder.

• Performance: Transcontinental Railroad: Campbell Anderson, Dexter Briggs, Adissen Nielsen, Kelsey Saathoff, and Ashley Zamora-Ruiz.

• Documentary: Cutter Incident: Josie Jacobs, Austyn Koedam, Corrinne Moffatt and Lainey Schuknecht.

• Senior Individual Website: 1919 World Series: Tom Lane.

• Junior Group Exhibit: Great Chicago Fire: Daynen McKee and Hayden Wahlberg.

• Junior Group Website: Battle of Ardennes: Kaden Joy and Ben Philips.

• Junior Group Website: USS Indianapolis: Luke Meinen and Annie Newton.