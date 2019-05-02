Akron clinic welcomes new office manager

By Julie Ann Madden

MercyOne Akron Family Medicine Clinic has a new office manager.

Valoria Kelly, of Jefferson, S.D., began at the Akron clinic on March 4.

The Charlotte, N.C., native graduated from Harry P. Harding High School in Charlotte, N.C., in 1985.

Kelly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1985 to 1991, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.

In 2007, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting with a minor in Finance from Gifford College in Greensboro, N.C., and in 2016, she earned her Master’s degree in Project Management from Strayer University of Greensboro, N.C.

Kelly and her husband of 16 years, Irvin, have four children: Brandon Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Mia Kelly of Augusta, Ga.; Taylor Kelly, of Atlanta, Ga.; and Sydney Kelly, who attends Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City, S.D. They also have two grandsons, Amir, age 3; and Mason, 2.

Irvin served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1993, earning the rank of E4 Specialist. He is a wireless engineer with AT&T.

The Kelly family moved to Jefferson in 2017.

Kelly loves to read and enjoys music, including playing violin. She also enjoys walking and running.

Kelly is a past member of the Toastmasters Voices of Leadership and served as a Goodwill Industries ambassador at job fairs. She also enjoys participating in community service projects such as Convoy of Hope.

Welcome, Valoria!