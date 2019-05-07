Letters to editor

Dear Editor,

May is School Board Recognition Month in Iowa, and the Akron-Westfield Community School District joins public education communities throughout the state to thank and celebrate these ‘Superheroes for Public Education.’ Throughout the month, let’s take time to recognize the contributions made by the seven members of the Akron-Westfield School Board, who are responsible for providing high-quality public education to our students.

These elected volunteers create school policy, approve curricula, develop innovative opportunities and maintain school facilities. Board members must enhance their understanding of state and federal education law; the complexities of school finance, including budgets and taxes; and the importance of maintaining a positive district culture. They spend many hours in board training programs and personal study, while also advocating for public schools with their local legislators.

We don’t always recognize the dedication and hard work of these public servants elected to represent us and the interests of our children. Make plans to attend your district’s May board meeting on Monday, May 13 at the Akron-Westfield Community School Library at 6:30 p.m. to thank your school board members, let them know you appreciate what they do for the children of your community and ask how you can be of service to the Akron-Westfield School District.

Please join us by saying “thanks” to these superheroes of public education during School Board Member Recognition Month in May.

The members serving on the Akron-Westfield board are:

Nick Schoenfelder, President

Jodi Thompson, Vice President

Deb Jordt

Josh Martinsen

Nick Mathistad

Cory Tucker

Pam Von Hagel

Sincerely,

Randy Collins, Superintendent

Akron-Westfield Community School District