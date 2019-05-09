Irizarry

By: Lilly Stabe

Donovan Irizarry, the son of David and Katrina Irizarry, was born on March 7, 2002, in Brooksville, Florida.

Donovan has two older siblings, Dylan and Dave. Another name that Donovan goes by is Don.

His favorite pastime is hanging out with friends. He is currently employed at Jam Construction in Elk Point.

Donovan’s favorite movie is “Anchorman” and his favorite musicians are J Cole, Wiz Khalifa, and Kid Cudi.

While in high school Donovan has been involved in football, track, and baseball. His favorite sport is football.

The thing that Donovan likes most about high school is the teachers.

When Don was younger he imagined himself as an astronaut. His favorite childhood memory was leaving the airport when he moved back to Florida.

The person who has inspired Don the most is his brother Dylan because he works hard for everything.

If he could relive one moment in his life it would be when he went to New York for the first time.

Donovan’s favorite classes are any of Kent Johnson’s classes because he’s funny.

His greatest achievement in high school is graduating a year early.

His favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time is that he “forgot about it”.

Don’s goal after high school is to get his degree in engineering.