All People Are Equal

By Savannah Squibb

Just like me, many of you might judge people right away by the color of their skin, or religion, or other things. I learned from studying the Holocaust that hatred spreads quickly, that our actions speak louder than our words, and that all races, religions, and other areas are equal.

First, my eighth grade classmates and I learned that hatred spreads quickly. Hitler’s hatred for Jews was because he never saw them as equals. He thought that Catholics and pure-bred Germans were the only people who should live in Germany. He thought that Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals and others were the cause of all of Germany’s problems. You can’t believe everything you hear. Many people that I asked had heard African Americans will hurt you just for looking at them. But they said they learned most African Americans are really nice people. One person’s hatred for a race can make other people hate them and then another Holocaust could happen to that race. “I don’t want my past to become anyone’s future,” Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor, said. We must remember what hatred for a race or person can become. Slavery was also similar to genocide, and most people don’t even know that. Almost 10.5 million slaves and their families died during the slave trade. They weren’t freed from slavery until the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. But even when that happened, they were not treated well and still had to use separate bathrooms and attend different schools for many years after. Many people did nothing to stop the hatred from spreading, but our generation can stop it from spreading as fast.

Second, all actions speak louder than words. I believe you should treat people the way you want to be treated. But most people don’t do that, do they? I know I don’t sometimes. Hitler didn’t treat the Jews well and didn’t treat them how he wanted to be treated. Do you think he would have liked to be thrown into a concentration camp and forced to work in unhealthy conditions? I don’t think so. He would have tried to escape. During the slave trade times, African Americans were taken from their home country and brought to England, Europe, America, and other countries. They were traded like they were animals. But most didn’t care enough to stop it. Eventually, people’s actions made others think that maybe this just wasn’t right.

All races are equal. People should not be treated as if they are not. Their religion is all the same too. I don’t care if they are Catholic, Lutheran, Mormon, or any other types. I like to get to know the person they are inside. Other people like Hitler didn’t. He went after the Jews for what other Jews did and punished them all for what one or two people did. I sometimes judge the person by what they look like, and I learned my lesson for that. All humans are equal no matter what people say.

I am going to try to make a difference, and you should help me. I don’t need money or your time. What I need is for you to try to get to know a person. I think that to make a difference, we need to stop spreading hatred, make our actions speak louder than our words, and know that all humans are equal.