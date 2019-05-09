We Are People Not Colors

By Sophia Martinac

No race deserves to be treated differently. In this essay, I will talk about how everyone is a person, not a color, how we should celebrate our differences, and how our community can improve on equality.

I am a person, not a color. Nobody should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We are all made the same way so we should all be treated the same way. It truly is about what is on the inside, not the outside. Stereotyping plays a big role in this topic. Don’t judge a person before you’ve met them because you don’t know what they actually are like.

We need to celebrate our differences! Our world would be boring if we all looked the same, talked the same, and acted the same. Being different is what makes you unique from everyone else. Just know that there is nobody that is exactly the same as you. Imperfection is perfection. My favorite quote that talks about being different is one from Marilyn Monroe that states, “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”

Our community can do so much to improve the way everyone is treated. It starts with just simply not stereotyping and not judging someone on their size, shape, or color. Also just showing simple acts of kindness and not making anyone feel left out or out of place will help. Everyone is the same in their own unique way.

We have such an amazing world so we should not ruin it by judging people based on their differences. Everyone is a person, not a color, we need to celebrate our differences, and our community needs to improve on treating all people equally. After all, we are unique, not different.