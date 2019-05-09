Question Of The Week

By: Shaylee Siebens

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What are you looking forward to the most this summer?”

Brady Tripp said, “Being able to sleep in because I’m always tired when I come to school because I wake up early.”

Mr. Mike Allner said, “Bicycling, motor cycling, swimming, lawn mowing, and sleeping in.”

Brett Tentinger stated, “No school and going fishing on the boat I bought this winter.”

Carson James said, “The weather, it’s nice out and you can enjoy it.”

Aaron Hartman, a senior, said, “I look forward to hanging out with my friends for our last time as seniors. I won’t take it for granted because things will never be the same and we all will never be together again.”

Freshman Caiden Gee said, “Nothing.”

Mr. Andrew Thonstad replied, “Traveling and spending time with family.”

Mr. Eric Walkingstick said, “FOOTBALL!!!”

Chase Stowe said, “The warmer weather. Hopefully it will be nice!”

Parker Britton and Carter Anderson both said they plan to work to get money.

Jader Briggs said, “Not being in school.”

Jordan Rabey said, “Getting out of school, cause school sucks.”

Mrs. Jade Calvillo responded, “Going on vacation, because I love hiking and camping.”

Bryce Stowe, a freshman, said “Not having to stress about school.”

Cassie Miller stated, “The sun shining, going swimming, going on road trips, and fishing. I love doing all of these activities.”

Sydney Parks said “Getting to spend time with family.”

Mr. Jake Hecht, the band teacher, said, “Preparing for next year. This year I felt like I had to react to everything instead of being proactive. I know now what happens during the year.”