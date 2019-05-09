Track teams participate in two meets last week

The Akron-Westfield track teams participated in two meets last week: Orange City April 20 and West Sioux May 2. At Orange City the girls placed fifth out of nine teams and the boys placed sixth out of 11 teams. At West Sioux with nine teams participating, the girls placed third and the boys placed fifth.

Orange City

GIRLS

Placing first: Jayla Berg, shot put, 34-1 1/4; Shaylee Siebens, 200 meter dash, 26.82

Placing second: Tori Nemesio, 18.41; 4×100 meter relay team, 54.06

Placing third: shuttle hurdle relay team, 1:21.93

Placing fourth: Jayla Berg, discus, 88-5; McKenna Moats, 400 meter hurdles, 79.93

Placing sixth: sprint medley relay team, 2:10.23

Placing seventh: Shaylee Siebens, long jump, 13-11 1/2

Placing ninth: Natalie Toben, 100 meter dash, 15.12; Jennifer Ritz, 400 meter dash, 75.01

BOYS

Placing second: Josh Armstrong, 110 meter high hurdles, 16.86

Placing third: Levi Hemmelrick, discus, 125-8

Placing fourth: Levi Hemmelrick, shot put, 41-9; Leighton Blake, 100 meter dash, 12.05; 4×100 meter relay team, 47.60; shuttle hurdle relay team, 1:08.46

Placing fifth: Leighton Blake, 110 meter high hurdles, 18.00

Placing sixth: Jackson Newton, 3200 meter run, 11:36.84; Dallas Smith, 400 meter dash, 55.96; sprint medley relay team, 1:45.22

Placing seventh: Jackson Newton, 1600 meter run, 5:23.29; 4×400 meter relay team, 4:20.81

Placing eighth: 4×200 meter relay team, 1:43.75

Placing ninth: Tanner Derochie, long jump, 17-3 1/2

Placing tenth: Tanner Derochie, 200 meter dash, 24.55

Placing twelfth: Hunter Walkingstick, long jump, 16-0 1/4; Dallas Smith, 100 meter dash, 12,70

Placing thirteenth: Derek Vanderlinden, 1600 meter run, 5:51.23

Placing seventeenth: Hunter Walkingstick, 200 meter dash, 26.36

Placing twentieth: Cael Moffatt, 6-1

West Sioux

GIRLS

Placing first: Shaylee Siebens, 100 meter dash, 12.82; Shaylee Siebens, 200 meter dash, 26.94; 4×100 meter relay team, 54.29; Jayla Berg, discus, 100-10.50

Placing second: Kailee Tucker, high jump, 14-08.00; Shaylee Siebens, long jump, 14-08.00

Placing third: McKenna Mots, 400 meter hurdles, 1:18.56; 800 sprint medley relay team, 2:06.81; Jayla Berg, shot put, 33-00.50

Placing fourth: Chloee Colt, 200 meter dash, 29.69; Tori Nemesio, 100 meter hurdles, 18.40; 4×100 meter shuttle hurdle team, 1:22.41

Placing sixth: Natalie Toben, 100 meter dash, 14.60; 4×200 meter relay team, 2:09.33

Placing seventh: Jennifer Ritz, 400 meter dash, 1:13.76

Placing ninth: 4×100 meter relay team, 1:00.48

Placing twelfth: Emma Noll, long jump, 11-10.00

Placing thirteenth: Kailey Jackson, long jump, 11-05.00

BOYS

Placing first: 4×110 meter shuttle hurdle team, 1:06.54

Placing second: Josh Armstrong, 110 meter hurdles, 16.42; Chris Steffen, 400 meter hurdles, 1:02.13; Levi Hemmelrick, discus, 126-01

Placing third: Leighton Blake, 200 meter dash, 24.15; 4100 meter relay team, 47.38; 800 sprint medley team, 1:40.10; Levi Hemmelrick, shot put, 41-05.00

Placing fifth: Dallas Smith, 400 meter dash, 55.85

Placing tenth: Tanner Derochie, 100 meter dash, 12.51

Placing eleventh: Tanner Derochie, 200 meter dash, 25.58

Placing twelfth: Levi Small, long jump, 15-07.50

Placing fourteenth: Hunter Walkingstick, 100 meter dash, 12.97

Placing eighteenth: Brett Tentinger, shot put, 26-11.25

Placing twenty-first: Levi Small, 100 meter dash, 13,88