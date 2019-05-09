A-W girls golf takes three

The Akron-Westfield girls golf team won three matches last week. On April 29 they faced West Sioux at home winning, 200-207. On May 2 they traveled to Primghar and faced South O’Brien and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeating SOS 192-204 and defeating HMS 192-256.

vs West Sioux

Autumn Bundy, first, 45

Brooke Koele, fourth, 50

Taryn Wilken, sixth, 52

Kayla Johnson, seventh, 53

Alayna Mullinix, eighth, 54 (non counting)

Natalie Nielsen, ninth, 55 (non-counting)

vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Alayna Mullinix, first, 45

Autumn Bundy, second, 47

Brooke Koele, third, 50

Kayla Johnson, fourth, 50

Natalie Nielsen, fifth, 50 (non counting)

Taryn Wilken, sixth, 52 (non counting)

vs South O’Brien

Alayna Mullinix, first, 45

Autumn Bundy, second, 47

Brooke Koele, fourth, 50

Kayla Johnson, fifth, 50

Natalie Nielsen, sixth, 50 (non-counting)

Taryn Wilken, ninth, 52 (non-counting)