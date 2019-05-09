A-W boys golf wins two

The Akron-Westfield boys golf team won two matches last week and lost one. The boys defeated West Sioux April 29 at home by default shooting a 195 against a two-person West Sioux team. On May 2 they traveled to Primghar and faced South O’Brien and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeating SOS 195-200 and losing to HMS 175-195.
vs West Sioux
Logan Smith and Landyn Vossberg tied for top with 48
Carson James, third, 49
Spencer Olson, fourth, 50
Daytona Foley, fifth, 50 (non-counting)
Sam Mullinix, eighth, 55 (non-counting)
vs South O’Brien
Spencer Olson, first, 45
Jader Briggs, second, 47
Daytona Foley, fifth, 50
Logan Smith, eighth, 53
Landyn Vossberg, ninth, 54 (non-counting)
Carson James, twelfth, 68 (non-counting)
vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Spencer Olson, fourth, 45
Jader Briggs, sixth, 47
Daytona Foley, fifth, 50
Logan Smith, tenth, 53
Landyn Vossberg, 54
Carson James, twelfth, 68
