A-W boys golf wins two

The Akron-Westfield boys golf team won two matches last week and lost one. The boys defeated West Sioux April 29 at home by default shooting a 195 against a two-person West Sioux team. On May 2 they traveled to Primghar and faced South O’Brien and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeating SOS 195-200 and losing to HMS 175-195.

vs West Sioux

Logan Smith and Landyn Vossberg tied for top with 48

Carson James, third, 49

Spencer Olson, fourth, 50

Daytona Foley, fifth, 50 (non-counting)

Sam Mullinix, eighth, 55 (non-counting)

vs South O’Brien

Spencer Olson, first, 45

Jader Briggs, second, 47

Daytona Foley, fifth, 50

Logan Smith, eighth, 53

Landyn Vossberg, ninth, 54 (non-counting)

Carson James, twelfth, 68 (non-counting)

vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Spencer Olson, fourth, 45

Jader Briggs, sixth, 47

Daytona Foley, fifth, 50

Logan Smith, tenth, 53

Landyn Vossberg, 54

Carson James, twelfth, 68