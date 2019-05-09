A-W’s NHD students compete at state — five advance to Nationals

Seven of Akron-Westfield’s National History Day entries made it to the state finals, and five advanced to the National History Day Contest. Akron-Westfield’s National History Day students competing at the Iowa History Day Contest April 29 in Des Moines were (Front Row l-r:) Audrey Liebetrau, Allison Nixa, Dawson Trobaugh, Campbell Anderson, Dexter Briggs, Addison Nielsen, Ashley Zamora-Ruiz, Kelsey Saathoff, Austyn Koedam, Josie Jacobs, (Middle Row l-r:) Luke Meinen, Tanner Frerichs, Ciara Barron, Hayden Wahlberg, Daynen McKee, Ben Philips, Jack Schoenfelder, Corrinne Moffatt, Lainey Schuknecht, (Back Row l-r:) Thomas Lane, Sophie Martinac, Kaden Joy, Emma Milbrodt, Lane Kenny, Kirsten Stabe, Lauryn Saathoff, and Annie Newton.