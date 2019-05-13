Eva Brown, Age 101

Eva Brown of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Accura HealthCare in Le Mars.

A funeral service was held at Adaville United Methodist Church, rural Merrill, Iowa. Reverend Merrill Muller officiated. Burial followed in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Merrill, Iowa. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Eva Muriel Gabel was born February 11, 1918 in Johnson Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa, the daughter of John Franklin and Mary (Taylor) Gabel. She attended country school in Johnson Township and later high school in Le Mars. She graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1934. She attended college in Le Mars and graduated from Western Union College with a B.A. in 1938.

Following college, she taught music and English at secondary schools in La Moille, Knoxville, and Hull, Iowa.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Brown on June 24, 1944 at Adaville Evangelical United Brethren Church. Eva and Kenneth farmed west of Le Mars; after 10 years, they moved to the farm where Eva was born. Eva taught piano lessons for over 40 years. After their retirement, they continued to live on the farm. Kenneth passed away June 11, 2012. Eva remained in her home on the farm until moving to Park Place Estates in Le Mars. Later, she became a resident of Accura HealthCare in Le Mars.

Eva was a member of Adaville United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the United Methodist Women. She served as an officer at the local and conference levels of the U.M.W. Eva served as the church pianist/organist and choir director for over 60 years. She was a past member and officer of the American Association of University Women, PEO and Home Culture Book Club. Eva served as a trustee at Westmar College in Le Mars for nine years. She and Kenneth enjoyed traveling locally and abroad.

Survivors include her 3 sons: Mark (Diana) Brown of rural Le Mars, Iowa, Kent (Jane) Brown of rural Merrill, Iowa, and Greg (Lynette) Brown of Kearney, Neb.; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; her sister in law: Cleone Brown of Le Mars; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Gabel; her husband, Kenneth Brown; 4 sisters: Ethel (Harlan) Rowe, Cleo (Clark) Tindall, Opal (Frank) Coates, and Francis (Charles) Bell; and her brother: Ralph (Mildred) Gabel.