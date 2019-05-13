Clifford Johnson, Age 85

Clifford Johnson of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Memorial Service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Reverend Eric Alm from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron will officiate. Inurnment with military honors provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron will be in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Memorials can be made in Clifford’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or the Midwest Honor Flight Program.

Clifford Melvin Johnson was born February 1, 1934 on a farm near Westfield, Iowa, the son of Carl Melvin and Ella (Smith) Johnson. He attended country school near Westfield and later high school in Akron. He graduated from Akron High School in 1954.

He enlisted in the United States Army and served for 4 years before transferring to the United States Air Force. While in the service, he served during the Korean War, Vietnam War, and was stationed in the Philippine Islands for 2 years. He retired from the service after serving for 24 years in 1974. Following his discharge, he returned to the Akron to farm with his father.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Huff on June 5, 1954 at Brule Creek Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, South Dakota. To this union, two sons were born, Gary and Gregg. The couple later divorced but remained good friends.

Clifford was a member of the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron. He enjoyed fishing, listening to Bluegrass and Country music, tending to his vegetable and flower gardens, and watching birds. He loved dogs, especially Labs.

Survivors include his two sons: Gary Johnson of Tucson, AZ, and Gregg (Carolyn) Johnson of Sonoita, AZ; 1 grandson; 4 great grandchildren; his brother: Russell (Judy) Johnson of Sac City, IA; his significant other: Lois Willer of Akron, IA; his great aunt: Leone Dewey of Akron, IA; and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ella Johnson; a sister in infancy; and two nephews: Scott Johnson and Brian Johnson.