By Lane Kenny

What does it mean to stereotype someone? Many people don’t even know what the word means, which is why they allow themselves to continue to do it. A stereotype is a widely held but fixed and oversimplified image or idea of a particular type of person or thing. Together we can put an end to stereotyping, but first, we must know what stereotyping can lead to, about how we can accept each others’ differences, and know that not all people are equal.

“There is no such thing as a harmless stereotype.” This quote should not go unheard. We all get frustrated when we think of the Holocaust because we don’t understand how people could stand by and let something so terrible happen. Well, it’s simple. All mass murders start from just one group or individual stereotyping another. Once you have stereotypes in your mind, it leads to hate and resentment which causes us to turn our heads when something bad is happening to another person. When someone is thought of as a bad person, it is easy to look past the bad things and pretend like nothing bad is happening to them. We must stop stereotyping to prevent another mass murder as vicious as the Holocaust.

Knowing how stereotyping can cause problems is the first step to stopping it, but we must know how to put an end to the hate. To stop stereotyping, we must learn how to accept each others’ differences. Our differences make us unique. The world would be so boring if all of us were the same. Not only do our differences make us stand out and be our own person, they can also help us work together. Many different skills put together can get so much more done than just one skill-set. We must learn how to accept each others’ differences if we want to end stereotyping.

Finally, we must accept the fact that not all people are equal. Thomas Jefferson said, “All men are created equal.” This is not a true statement. Yes, we should definitely treat each other with the same respect and treat everybody we meet kindly, but not everybody is equal. Some people are better at certain activities than others are. We all have different attributes and hobbies that we enjoy, but this is good. It sets us apart from each other. It’s what makes you, you and me, me. This isn’t a reason to be jealous of someone or to put someone else down though.

If we use all our different attributes, together we can achieve anything. Don’t stereotype someone or be prejudiced towards someone because they can’t do something as easily as you. Everyone has their own characteristics and qualities. We must learn to accept that not all people are equal and learn to work together to make our world a better place to live.

We must realize what a stereotype can lead to. It’s unbelievable how something so simple and easily avoided can lead to something so tragic. This is why we must learn how to accept each others’ differences and realize that not everyone is equal. Once we are able to recognize that every single person has many flaws, we will be able to put an end to stereotyping and prevent something as tragic as the Holocaust from ever happening again. “There is no such thing as a harmless stereotype.”