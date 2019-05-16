Three Steps To Acceptance

By Aracely Orozco

There are people all around us each day that may seem different from us. And sometimes those differences may seem scary. Learning how to accept people isn’t as difficult as it may seem. There are basically three steps.

The first step is to get to know people better. Try communicating with people and getting to know about them. Find things you could have in common. They might end up being a really good friend. You might end up having things in common. You never know what could happen between you and that one certain person.

Second, don’t put a label on people. Just don’t. You don’t know what people could be going through at the moment or if they’re already having a hard enough time. They don’t need to feel even more pressure than they already suffer. Don’t judge people for their past mistakes. Yes, people make mistakes and do things, but they could end up regretting it. Labeling could make people feel terrible about themselves. They just want to be treated like a normal person. We’re all human, and people choose their own decisions. Imagine if you made a past mistake and people judged you for it. How would you feel?

Finally, realize how treating others with respect will change other people’s lives and even your own. If you show respect, people with have respect for you as well. Respecting people will make you a much better person. Be a helpful person too. Being a good person can lead you far in life as well as having a good personality. Others will look up to you.

Three simple steps to consider could make people realize that stereotyping can be harmful. So instead of judging people, accept them for who they are. Meeting new people is a positive experience in many ways. It lets you know that once you get to know them, they can either be better than you thought or worse. But at least you gave them the chance all people deserve.