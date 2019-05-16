Question Of The Week

By: Alyson Ten Napel

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “Where’s your favorite place to eat and why?”

Isabelle Fegley, a senior, responded, “Olive Garden… breadsticks obviously.”

Aaron Hartman replied, “I love to eat at my grandma’s house cause grandmas are the best cooks in the world. Sorry, Spencer!”

Mr. Andrew Thonstad answered, “Diamond Thai in Sioux City. Their Pad Thai and Mango Sticky Rice are delicious!”

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau said “Home, because a home cooked meal is a dying art in this world of instant gratification. And the food tastes better.”

Carter Meinen, a sophomore, responded, “La Juas, because their burritos are so delicious.”

Gage Pickell said, “Chick-Fil-A. It is literally the greatest chicken on the planet.”

Alexis Josten, a freshman, said, “My favorite place to eat would be Cracker Barrel in Omaha because the food is amazing and it is like a family tradition.”

Brady Tripp, a junior, replied, “Joe’s Cafe. Its amazing, quality food”

Art teacher Jade Calvillo stated “Hu Hot because it’s delicious.”

Matthew Nielsen, a freshman, replied, “Spink because it has good food”

Mrs. Julie Bundy said, “Texas Roadhouse-I love the buns with the honey butter and a nice rare Ribeye!”

Hailey Wait, a senior, responded, “Ichi Ban because I love Japanese food.”