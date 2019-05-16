A-W girls track qualifies for four state events

The Akron-Westfield girls track team has qualified in four events for the Iowa State Track Meet from regionals held May 10 at Sioux Central in Sioux Rapids.

Leading A-W was Shaylee Siebens qualifying in three events: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and 4×100 meter relay team. Siebens won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.78, qualifying for state in third place, and won the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.02, qualifying in eighth place.

The 4×100 meter relay team includes Shaylee Siebens, Chloee Colt, Natalie Toben, and Hailey Wilken. They placed second with a time of 53.74, qualifying in 23rd.

Kailee Tucker qualified in the high jump and advanced to state with a jump of 5’, qualifying in 11th place.

Overall the team finished fifth at regionals with 71 points.

The 100 meter dash preliminaries are Thursday, May 16, 6:30 p.m.; the 200 meter dash preliminaries are Thursday, May 16 at 4:20 p.m.; the 4×100 preliminaries are Friday, May 17 at 6:20 p.m.; and the high jump is Friday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m.